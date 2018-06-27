External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj launched a mobile application in order to ease the life of citizens for obtaining the passport. As per new guidelines issued by the government, a person now no more have to present at his/ her domiciled state and can quickly submit the application from any corner of India to get the passport. An applicant can also go to any nearby located passport Seva Kendra for submitting the application.

Not only that, the forms for the passport can be submitted irrespective of whether the applicant’s present residential address was within the jurisdiction of the selected RPO or not, the MEA said in a statement. The passport will then be printed and dispatched by the RPO selected for application submission by the person to the address specified in the application. For example, a resident of Gwalior, who is temporarily living in Ahmedabad, will now be able to apply at the centres under the RPO, Ahmedabad. He/She will no more have to run from pillar to post

in order to submit the application for obtaining a passport. While speaking at the launch of the initiatives, Sushma Swaraj said there had been revolutionary changes in the process for obtaining for a passport at the earliest and hassle-free.

At present, across India, there are around 77 Passport Seva Kendra form the past 5 decades. With the coming of Modi government, 231 more were added to the list from the past 4 years. The minister also said that her department has scrapped all the redundant steps since she came to power 4 years back. She was speaking at an event which was also attended by the state for communications Manoj Sinha and minister of state for external affairs General VK Singh (Retd).

