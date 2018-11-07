Gujarat government considers renaming Ahmedabad as Karnavati: If the Gujarat government has its way, then Hyderabad might soon be known as Bhagyanagar and Aurangabad as Sambhaji Nagar. Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel's decision to rename Ahmedabad as Karnavati comes just a day after Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday rechristened Faizabad as Ayodhya during his speech to mark the festival of Diwali.

Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel on Wednesday said his government is considering renaming Ahmedabad as Karnavati if the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) manages to muster support from the people. The Gujarat Deputy chief minister’s decision comes just a day after Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday rechristened Faizabad as Ayodhya during his speech to mark the festival of Diwali. The Uttar Pradesh government has also officially renamed Allahabad as Prayagraj. However, the proposal to rename Ahmedabad as Karnavati was turned down by the then NDA government led by prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee and his deputy LK Advani. If the Gujarat government has its way, then Hyderabad might soon be known as Bhagyanagar and Aurangabad as Sambhaji Nagar.

The BJP government thinks the people of the country should know the real name of their cities rather than those given by its invaders. According to reports, Karnadev-I had founded the Karnavati on the banks of Sabarmati in the 12th Century, but the famous city was rechristened to Ahmedabad after Ahmedshah renamed it after himself. On March 29, Gujrat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani had said in Rajkot that the state government needed a two-thirds majority in the Parliament to get the name changed. However, Rupani had assured that he will pursue the process of changing Ahmedabad’s name to Karnavati.

Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel said that his government is considering renaming Ahmedabad as 'Karnavati' if the Bharatiya Janata Party manages to muster support from the people. Read @ANI Story| https://t.co/DzOXJKKRWj pic.twitter.com/U3bFQ9voCM — ANI Digital (@ani_digital) November 7, 2018

In April 2018, the Manohar Lal Khattar-led BJP government in Haryana changed Gurgaon’s name to Gurugram as a homage to Guru Dronacharya. According to mythology, Guru Dronacharya was given the land by his disciples in the Mahabharata-era.

In August 2018, Indian Railways had renamed Mughalsarai Junction after RSS thinker and co-founder of the political party Bharatiya Jana Sangh Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay on the request of the Yogi-Adityanath-led BJP government in Uttar Pradesh.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More