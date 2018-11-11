In the latest photographs of the prime minister, taken during the inauguration of Sardar Patel's Statue of Unity and Kedarnath visit, he was seen all alone as SPG personnel restricted the entry of officials and other VVIPs during media briefings. Even, a video showing SPG personnel cornering people to provide access to press photographers and reporters was trolled on social media.

The commandos of the elite Special Protection Group (SPG), who provide Z plus security cover to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and former prime ministers and their families of the country, will shoulder the added responsibility that nobody or nothing comes between the PM and the camera. In the latest photographs of the prime minister, taken during the inauguration of Sardar Patel’s Statue of Unity and Kedarnath visit, he was seen all alone as SPG personnel restricted the entry of officials and other VVIPs during media briefings. Even, a video showing SPG personnel cornering people to provide access to press photographers and reporters was trolled on social media.

Apart from the prime minister, Congress president Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi, Priyanka Vadra, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh and several other Union ministers and VVIPs enjoy the highest Z plus security cover. Uttar Pradesh’s Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is also protected by Z Plus security cover. Adityanath has got about 25-28 commandos who accompany him with sophisticated weapons including a pilot and escort vehicles armed with jammers at all times he is mobile.

In July 2018, an RTI query filed by Delhi-based activist Nutan Thakur revealed that the Central government has provided Z-plus cover to 24 people, Z security to 59 persons, Y-plus to 109, Y to 34 and X category security to 82 persons.

The SPG was constituted after the assassination of former prime minister Indira Gandhi by her bodyguards in 1985.

