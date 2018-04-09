The video where Priya Prakash Varrier is seen winking at a boy is a part of a song from upcoming Malayalam movie, Oru Adaar Love. A clip from the video had gone viral on social media following which her Instagram followers went from nothing to millions in just a few hours. The applicant also claimed that the act of winking is forbidden in Sahih Muslim.

Actress Priya Prakash Varrier, whose wink took the internet by storm, is back in the headlines after a fresh application was filed in the Supreme Court expressing objection on the wink scene. The following application states that the act of winking is forbidden in Islam. The video where Priya Prakash Varrier is seen winking at a boy is a part of a song from upcoming Malayalam movie, Oru Adaar Love. A clip from the video had gone viral on social media following which her Instagram followers went from nothing to millions in just a few hours.

The application that refers to the verses mentioned in the Holy Quran Sharid, has reportedly been filed by 2 Hyderabad-based parties. The following application comes after Priya Prakash Varrier had filed a petition seeking the quashing of all the criminal charges levelled against her in connection with the same wink video. The song had gone viral on almost all the social media platforms within just hours of its official release. As per reports, the Supreme Court had stayed all the pending FIRs against the song and the Malayalam movie Oru Adaar Love.

ALSO READ: Gehu, Ganna Aur Gun: Nawazuddin Siddiqui to star in brother Shamas Siddiqui’s directorial

The relief to film’s director, producers and actors came in following a petition they had filed in the apex court. One of the complainants is the same man who had earlier filed a complaint against the song in Hyderabad. The other petitioner says that he is a person who is ‘engaged in preserving the rich Muslim culture and values’. As per reports, in the application, the two have raised objections over the pasteurisation of the video. The application read, “When the video is superimposed with the sacred lyrics of the song can very well be categorised as an act of blasphemy”. The application read, “The 30-second clip shows a young schoolgirl and a schoolboy exchanging smiles, eyebrows wiggles and winks from across the way. It has completely captivated audiences but with a wrinkle on the face of religious Muslims”. The applicant also claimed that the act of winking is forbidden in Sahih Muslim.

ALSO READ: Varun Dhawan was not on my casting list at all: October director Shoojit Sircar

ALSO READ: Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone to get married in Switzerland?

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App