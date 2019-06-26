NRC Assam: Above 1 lakh people have been excluded from the National Register of Citizens draft, according to an exclusion list released by Assam on Wednesday.

NRC Assam: Ahead of the deadline of NRC in July, Assam has released an exclusion list on Wednesday, which suggests exclusion of additional 1 lakh people from the National Register of Citizens draft list. According to reports, 1,02,462 people’s name has been included in the exclusion list and these names were earlier published in draft National Register of Citizens (NRC) released by Assam on July 30, last year, however, these people were found ineligible thereafter.

According to reports, the state NRC Coordinator has issued a statement which says the list of names excluded from the NRC has been published as per the provisions under Schedule of the Citizenship Rules 2003 (Registration of Citizens and Issue of National Identity Cards). In the last year’s NRC draft, 2.9 crore peoples names were included out of the 3.29 crore people who applied for NRC inclusion. 40 lakh people were dropped from the NRC list in 2018.

Check if you are affected by Additional Draft Exclusion List by clicking here – https://t.co/72mxPafxtB — NRC Updation Assam (@NRCupdateAssam) June 26, 2019

The Supreme Court itself is monitoring the National Register of Citizens or NRC in Assam and the final list is scheduled to be released on July 31.

