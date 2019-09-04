NRC Assam released: The National Register of Citizens has released the final list of eligible Assam citizens excluding over 19 lakh people from the list while 3.11 crore people have been declared legal citizens from a total of 3.3 crore applicants.

Assam NRC vs Citizenship Bill: After a lot of dilly-dallying, the National Register of Citizens Assam was finally published on August 31, declaring over 3 lakh people as legal citizens of the state while excluding 19 lakh others. The state government and the Centre have assured them due protection when they appeal to the Foreigners Tribunal.

The process inevitably entails the pros and cons with some supporting it in the pretext of illegal migration and others opposing it in the fear of the void it creates. The politics attached to it can’t be overlooked either. The NRC, or, at least, the fear of the NRC, has been a major vote bank opportunity for the BJP which in its 2014 Lok Sabha manifesto promised the non-Muslim population in Assam who had migrated from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan to be granted citizenship under Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB). That this will ensure its election in Assam in 2016 too is a no-brainer. But the two, NRC and CAB run against each other.

Following the Assam victory in 2016, the BJP introduced the Citizenship Amendment bill the same year in the month of July in accordance with its 2014 manifesto promise by reducing the number of years of residence in India from 12 to 7.

The bill currently stands null and void as despite being passed in the 16th Lok Sabha, it failed to gather support in Rajya Sabha. As far as 17th Lok Sabha is concerned, the bill is set to make a comeback sooner than later.

Factors that foiled BJP’s attempt to pass the Citizenship Amendment bill: Bone of contention

Discriminatory in nature: The bill only applies to non-Muslims comprising Hindus, Jains, Sikhs, Buddhist, Parsis and Christians, and clearly excludes Muslims. It’s the contrary nature of the bill against NRC that makes it a bone of contention between BJP and the opposition.

Contradicts NRC: The National Register of Citizens aims to weed out illegal migrants who entered Assam after 1971. CAB promises citizenship to all Hindus allegedly persecuted in neighbouring countries. So, if CAB is passed, non-Muslims declared ineligible for Assam citizenship will continue to remain a citizen because the Amendment bill says so, therefore is contrary to what the NRC stands for. The NRC included those persons who appeared in the NRC 1951 or in any other electoral polls till 1971.

The protests against CAB stemmed from the fear that the bill would give legitimacy to people, even those who were illegal and changed the demography of the region. With mounting protests from Northeastern states and from its ally North East Democratic Alliance, the BJP was eventually forced to lapse the bill.

The list is out and a lot has been mulled over the next course of action for the people not included in the list.

Since the exercise to update the NRC list began in 2015 following Supreme Court directions, the BJP has been fanning the issue to ensure its vote bank wasn’t touched. The problem emerged when the top court asserted that it will be monitored under its supervision by a court-appointed coordinator. This is where the party feared losing grip over its Hindu vote bank which helped the party win Assam for the first time in 2016. The party in its manifesto time and again promised that persecuted migrants will be granted citizenship.

Prateek Hajela vs BJP: The gigantic and highly bureaucratic task to decide the fate of genuine Assamese was in the hands of this Supreme Court-appointed coordinator who declared people immigrants and illegal immigrants.

The top court assigned him the highly-confidential task in September 2013, when he took over as the Commissioner and Secretary of the Home and Political Department of Assam under the Congress regime, and soon after, he was appointed as State Coordinator for NRC updation. He was the nodal officer for the Registrar General of India Sailesh.

Hajela and BJP have been at loggerheads over NRC ever since he took over. In 2018, Hajela along with RGI Sailesh addressed a press conference to release the final draft of the register that excluded over 40 lakh applicants. While releasing the final draft in 2018, he said the five documents required for verification of citizenship, citizenship certificate, refugee registration certificate and ration card issued before March 24, 1971, should be rendered ineligible in the next rounds i.e. claims and objections round.

Citing digital manipulation via software such as Photoshop by alleged non-citizens, he said the documents should be excluded.

With speculation brewing over the possible exclusion of eligible Hindus from the final draft, the Assam government of Sarbananda Sonowal and the Centre sought re-verification of sample of names citing discrepancies. They moved applications in the Supreme Court seeking a re-verification of 20 per cent names from border districts while the rest 10 per cent from elsewhere. Dismissing the petition, the court said 27 per cent names were already re-verified by Hajela.

Since then, the BJP had been bashing Hajela. For instance, in July this year, BJP accused Hajela of publishing a faulty NRC claiming third party interference.

Why the BJP opposed the Supreme Court-monitored NRC mechanism and how it lost the plot

BJP dubbed the entire process as fudged saying the entire NRC mechanism was left to one person who was the state coordinator of NRC. For them, the problem has been with the mechanism as often its ministers said the much-needed NRC fails to meet the aspirations of the people. Their arguments have been based on discrepancies in the verification process carried out under state coordinator Hajela’s supervision. Reiterating that the NRC process did not go on expected lines, Assam Minister Himanta Biswas Sarma said the draft released last year had excluded only 6-7 per cent population from the border districts, while the urban areas witnessed more than 17 per cent exclusion.

One of the BJP MLAs, in fact, said nobody was to be heard neither the Home Minister nor the Chief Minister of state and whatever Hajela said was the ultimate truth.

The Citizenship Amendment Bill promise of the 2014 manifesto did wonders for the BJP as it not just won the national elections but 2016 state elections too. But, with the bill standing inoperative and NRC being released, the party has a new headache till the next elections.

