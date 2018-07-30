The Assam NRC final draft has been released and it has been reported that over 2.89 crore citizens are valid and 40 lakh applicants' name are not on the list. Prohibitory orders have been imposed in the state to check law and order situation.

The National Register of Citizens or NRC final draft has been released on the official website by the NRC regulating body. Reports say that over 2.89 crore people have been reported to be valid citizens of the country and nearly 40 lakh people’s names are missing from the list. The government has ordered prohibitory orders across the state and the announcement of the NRC draft was made under tight security as per reports.

CM of Assam, Sarbananda Sonowal said that after the release of the final NRC draft that no one in the state should panic if their name is not listed on it. He also asked the people of Assam not to make any such statement that would harm the harmony of the state or lead to any communal clash.

I reiterate that no genuine Indian citizen will be devoid of their citizenship rights. So no one should panic after publication of the final draft of NRC. I also urge people not to make any communal statements and remain watchful against falling prey to rumours. — Sarbananda Sonowal (@sarbanandsonwal) July 29, 2018

Applicants can follow the steps given below to check ther names on the NRC Final certificate online:

Log on to the official website 0f the NRC portal, nrcassam.nic.in Enter the necessary details to log into the website Enter your ARN Number Your status will be displayed onscreen Alternatively, the applicants can also call the 24×7 toll free helpline number 15107 if the applicant is calling from Assam and 18003453762 if outside Assam and refer to their 21-digit Application Receipt Number (ARN).

