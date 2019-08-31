The National Register of Citizens, Assam has released final list of eligible citizens declaring 3.11 crore out of 3.3 applicants as the eligible citizens of the state. Over 19 lakh people have been excluded from the list.

Ahead of the release of National Register of Citizens, Assam final list, state minister Himanat Biswa Sharma said the process should not be taken as a red-letter for the people of Assam, and hence, should be seen as the last attempt by BJP regime to cull out illegal occupants in the state.

In a media interaction, he said the people of Assam had lost hope after the first draft was out in 2018, with discrepancies in the verification process that excluded many eligible voters.

He underlined that more such NRCs would be conducted to identify, detain and deport the illegal migrants to their native countries. It’s not a quarter-final, semi-final and final specifically aimed at deporting Bangladeshis, but a prelude by BJP to conduct more such NRCs across the country.

Reiteraing that the NRC process did not go on expected lines, Sarma said the the draft released last year had excluded only 6-7 per cent population from the border districts, while the urban areas witnessed more than 17 per cent exclusion.

