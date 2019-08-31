NRC Assam released: The National Register of Citizens has released the final list of eligible Assam citizens excluding over 19 lakh people from the list. From the applicants' number of 3.3 crores, 3.11 have been declared legal citizens leaving the fate of over 19 lakh to Foreigners' Tribunal

NRC Assam released: The National Register of Citizens final list has been published weeding out 19,06,657 persons including 3,68,000 who failed to submit claims or send documents for re-verification after their names went missing from the complete draft released in July 2018. Out of 3.3 crore applicants, 3.11 were included in the list while the fate of more than 19 lakh people hangs in question now.

The final list was supposed to release in July 2018, but it got delayed for July 2019. But, even in July 2019 the list didn’t release and was further extended for August 31, 2019.

The list comprises names of only those citizens who succeeded in proving their state citizenship under the Supreme Court-monitored mechanism. The process is to weed out illegal immigrants and decide who the genuine citizen of the state is through the final version of the National Register of Citizens in Assam.

The first draft released in 2018 culled out 40 lakh people as illegal occupants in the state, the same year, another draft was published that weeded out over 1 lakh people taking the total number of excluded persons to more than 41 lakh.

Now, what next for those excluded from the list:

Foreigner’s Tribunal: Under the provision of Foreigners’ Act, 1946 and Foreigners’ Tribunal order passed in 1964, the appellant can reach out to the body for re-verification of their identification documents and prove their claims that they are legal citizens of the state. Those weeded out have the chance to prove their citizenship by moving the Foreigner’s Tribunal set up specifically for the identification of illegal migrants. The only organization to declare a person foreigner if fails to meet criteria.

It should be noted that those excluded from NRC and awaiting their judicial verification on whether or not they are foreigners won't be prosecuted unless their case is proved in the court. Other than that, they will be living the way they are without any constraints

Their appeals can be made under section 8 of Schedule to the Citizenship (Registration of Citizens) and Issue of National Identity Cards) Rules, 2003

If identified, they will be locked up in detention centers where the Centre, as well as the state government, have assured to guard them safely under good living conditions

It should be noted that proving one’s citizenship is only one of the processes under NRC to identify illegal migrants and deport them to their native countries.

The excluded persons should note that their isolation from NRC doesn’t declare her/him as foreigners

The time limit to file appeals has been extended from 60 to 120 days as mentioned in the Foreigners’ (Tribunals) Amendment Order, 2019

The number of tribunals has also been increased from 100 to 300 to quicken the re-verification process for the excluded people

Once the excluded people appeal at Foreigners’ Tribunal, they will be asked to file their claim in written by the tribunal following which it will ask for identification documents from the appellant

The appellant will be given a month or two’s time to gather documents with respect to their identity and submit them. The tribunal will then cross-check, if it fits, the person will be saved from exclusion or else sent to a detention center until deportation

Those declared illegal by Foreigners’ Tribunal can move the Gauhati High Court, and Supreme Court too if the need be.

The case can last from 6 months to 1 year and can be a rigorous exercise but with an increase in the number of tribunals, the process over the years has fastened.

