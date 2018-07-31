The Assam Transgender Association is awaiting the Supreme Court's order on a plea filed by them over their exclusion from National Registrar of Citizens (NRC) Assam. Around 40 lakh names have been left in the NRC Assam draft list, triggering a political war between the BJP and Opposition.

The Supreme Court on August 16, Monday is likely to pass an order on a plea filed by the Assam Transgender Association over the exclusion of transgenders from National Registrar of Citizens (NRC) Assam. The Supreme Court on Tuesday refused to give an order and set August 16 as the next date of hearing in the matter. It comes after an association of transgenders knocked the doors of the Supreme Court to give a second chance to the 20,000 transgenders, of which only 2,000 filed the form and only one got included in NRC Assam.

The Supreme Court, while hearing the matter, said they have missed the bus as the court would not reopen the exercise to invite a flood of such applications. “There is a petition that has been filed by Assam Transgender Association on which the court has not given an order today. It may give an order on it in the next hearing which is on August 16,” news agency ANI quoted Assam NRC coordinator Prateek Hajela as saying.

The central government on Monday published the Assam National Registrar of Citizens (NRC) with names of 28, 983,677 citizens. However, around 40 lakh citizens have been left out in the list, sparking a war of words between the ruling party BJP and Opposition. The opposition parties, particularly Congress and Mamata Banerjee’s TMC, have accused the government of putting the human and democratic rights of citizens at stake.

The controversy over publication of NRC Assam on Monday echoed in Parliament with opposition parties blaming the government of turning Indian people into refugees in their own country.

However, the government has rubbished the opposition’s allegations over NRC Assam report, saying that everything has been done under the supervision of the Supreme Court. Further, the government has claimed that it is a very good step against illegal migrants.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More