In a major setback to TMC chief Mamata Banerjee, Dipen Kumar Pathak, the president of Assam unit of the TMC, resigned on Thursday, August 2 over his differences over the final draft of National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Assam. The development comes after the TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee attacked the ruling dispensation over the exclusion of 40 lakh people from the NRC draft.

What Mamata Banerjee said about NRC, that it has been brought in Assam to drive out Bengalis: Dwipen Pathak

Dwipen Pathak, the chief of Assam unit of Trinamool Congress resigned on Thursday, August 2, in protest against West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s stance on the final draft of the National Register of Citizens (NRC), which was released by the state government this week. Enunciating his displeasure over TMC’s protest against the ruling dispensation and Assam government’s stand on the NRC draft, Pathak said that what that he does not agree with Banerjee that NRC has been brought in Assam to drive out Bengalis.

He further said that this might create a disturbance in the region and the blame would be on me, that’s why I have resigned. Pathak represented the Hajo constituency in the Assam assembly as TMC legislator from 2011 to 2016.

ALSO READ: Saugata Roy on TMC leaders’ detention says they will move a privilege motion against the Assam government

The development comes after the TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee attacked the ruling dispensation over the exclusion of 40 lakh people from the NRC draft. It accused the ruling BJP of discrimination and ‘questioning the Indianness of Indians’ who do not support it.

Meanwhile, a ruckus was witnessed in the Rajya Sabha over the final draft NRC on Tuesday, following which the national president of the BJP Amit Shah accused the opposition parties reportedly of safeguarding Bangladeshi infiltrators.

Following which, Congress MPs in the Parliament protested and the Upper House Chairman Venkaiah Naidu adjourned the house till Wednesday.

ALSO READ: Amit Shah says Rajiv Gandhi signed Assam accord in 1985 which was akin to NRC

.ALSO READ: Assam NRC row: 6 TMC MPs, 2 MLAs detained at Silchar Airport by police

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More