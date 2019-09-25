Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari slammed AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal over the NRC in Delhi issue stating Delhi CM has lost mental stability, how does an IRS officer not know what NRC is?

Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari came out all guns blazing and retaliated to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s comments on Wednesday over the rumours of implementation of National Register of Citizen (NRC) in Delhi. Earlier today Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convenor had said that Manoj Tiwari would be the first person to leave the national capital if Centre implements the NRC in Delhi like Assam.

BJP has been talking and backing the filtration of illegal immigrants who have been residing in various states with permission. Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath, and Delhi BJP unit chief Manoj Tiwari had earlier lauded CM Sarbananda Sonowal-led Assam government for successfully implementing the NRC.

On August 31, Manoj Tiwari had said that the situation in Delhi had become dangerous and NRC should be implemented in the national capital to filter illegal immigrants who have been residing and using assets and facilities of people of Delhi. He added that if the saffron front comes to power in Delhi then it would bring NRC.

Reacting to which, Arvind Kejriwal said, “If NRC is implemented in Delhi then Manoj Tiwari will be the first one who will have to leave Delhi.” Hitting back at Delhi CM, Manoj Tiwari said he hails from Purvanchal. People who migrated from other states were considered as foreigners, BJP unit chief asked Delhi CM.

He further said that AAP chief has lost his mental stability. How does an IRS officer not know what NRC is?

NRC in Assam

On August 31, under the eye of the Supreme Court, the Assam government had released the final list of citizens which excluded over 19 lakh people. More than 3.3 crore people went under the exercise in the north-east state. many BJP leaders had thumped the back of BJP government and gave the credit to PM Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah. While leaders like West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal criticized the process.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App