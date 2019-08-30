Assam NRC list 2019: Fate of over 41 lakh people is hinged on the final citizen's list, which is scheduled to be out at 10 am on Saturday. Assam Chief Minister Sarbanda Sonowal has ensured people that no genuine Indian would lose his citizenship with the move.

Assam NRC list 2019: A day ahead of releasing the final National Register of Citizenship (NRC), the Assam government has issued an order banning large assemblies in areas which are likely to resolve to violence, including the parts of Guwahati. The Assam citizen’s list is scheduled to be published tomorrow at 10 am. The list will be published online, over a year after the first complete draft was released on July 30, 2018.

On August 19, Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal hinted that the BJP-led state government could resolve to some legislative options ina bid to deal with wrongful inclusion of some names in the list.

Here is the 10-point explainer of Assam National Register of Citizenship (NRC):

— After the abrogation of Article 370, the Assam NRC is the second most significant step of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led NDA-II government. In the complete draft list that was released last year was missing names of over 41 lakh people.

— People can check their online after 10 am and those with no internet connections can visit the nearby Seva Kendras, which have been set up by the state government for the convenience of people.

— The Assam NRC is simply a register that carries the names of all genuine Indians and was first registered in 1957. The list has been updating since 2013 following an order of the Supreme Court, with an aim to weed out the illegal migrants, who entered Assam from Bangladesh after March 25, 1971. Before 2018, a draft list of NRC was also released on December 31, 2017.

— The government has already been carrying out steps to avoid any unprecedented incident after the release of final NRC. The central government has assured people not to panic in case their names don’t show up in the list.

–The government has said that no one would be declared foreigner till all the legal procedures are done. The person, whose name won’t appear in the list, can appeal to the Foreigners Tribunal within 120 days.

— The person who will lose his case at the tribunal can approach the high court and the Supreme Court. The government has noted that no person would be put in teh detention centres until all legal options are carried out by him/her. The Home Ministry has set over 1,000 tribunals to hear the cases.

— Over 20,000 additional paramilitary forces have been deployed in Assam to avoid incidents of violence across the state. Security has been tightened across the borders of Bangladesh and in the areas that have seen violence in past.

— The Assam Police has requested people not believe any rumours as some radical elements were trying to meddle with peace and create confusion in society. The police assured adequate security to people whose names would not appear in the final NRC.

— Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal recently met Home Minister Amit Shah and expressed his concerns over the genuine residents of Assam. who did not find their name on the list. He further suggested that the Centre should consider bringing legislation that removes the foreigners who have somehow entered the list and add genuine citizens to the list.

— Key political parties, including the BJP, Congress and All India United Democratic Front have assured people that they would help and assist the genuine people, whose names won’t appear on the list. The parties have also been expressing their fear over the fact that some genuine citizens were left out.

