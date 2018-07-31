A BJP Telangana MLA said that in a bid to make our country safe, the Rohingyas and Bangladeshi illegal immigrants have to leave India. He said that if they are not ready to leave India respectfully, then they should be shot and eliminated. His statement came after the government released the final draft of NRC, which excluded almost 40 lakh people.

Amid the ongoing tussle between the Centre and the Opposition over the final draft of Assam (National Register of Citizens) NRC, a BJP Telangana MLA said that in a bid to make our country safe, the Rohingya and Bangladeshi illegal immigrants have to leave India. He said that if they are not ready to leave the country respectfully, then they should be shot and eliminated. His statement came after the government released the final draft of NRC, which excluded almost 40 lakh people.

While the central government assured that this is not the final list, and those who have been left out can file a claim or objection to their exclusion, the Opposition was seen slamming the ruling party and alleged the NDA of playing vote politics. The Opposition also alleged that the ruling party is trying to play divide and rule in the country.

If these Rohingyas and Bangladeshi illegal immigrants do not leave India respectfully, then they should be shot & eliminated. Then only our country will be safe: BJP Telangana MLA Raja Singh on #NRCAssam pic.twitter.com/bOwQ0An9KA — ANI (@ANI) July 31, 2018

Earlier on Tuesday, a massive uproar was surfaced in Rajya Sabha after BJP chief Amit Shah hit back at the Opposition saying Rajiv Gandhi signed the Assam accord in 1985, which was similar to NRC. He said that the government then had no courage to implement it, so we did it. He questioned the Opposition on how many of the 40 lakh who have been left out are Bangaleshi intruders and why the Opposition wants to save them. His questions triggered a protest in the parliament that resulted in its adjournment till 11 am tomorrow.

Meanwhile, the Lok Sabha witnessed the ruckus too, as the TMC members asked to scrap the day business and discuss NRC final draft. Around several months ago, TMC’s Sukhendu Roy had said, “It is absolutely untrue when they say it is all happening under SC supervision. We must involve the human rights in this”.

