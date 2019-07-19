NRC row: Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Friday slammed BJP government on the Protection of Human Rights (Amendment) Bill and said 57 people in Assam have committed suicide because the National Register of Citizens (NRC) has excluded them and the majority of these people are Hindus ironically.

NRC row: On Friday, the Protection of Human Rights (Amendment) Bill, The Right to Information (Amendment) Bill and The Banning of Unregulated Deposit Schemes Bill are likely to be taken in the Lok Sabha.

Amid objections from several Opposition MPs — Congress, AIMIM, TMC, the Lower House on Friday passed the Right to Information (Amendment) Bil, 2019. The bill was supported by 224 MPs, while nine MPs objected the bill.

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor spoke in the debate on the Human Rights bill on Friday and said 57 people in Assam have committed suicide because the National Register of Citizens (NRC) has excluded them, ironically, the majority of these people are Hindus.

He added that when Harvard Law School was honoring Human Rights Lawyer Sudha Bharadwaj, Congress was busy arresting her. While govt did nothing to stop wilful defaulters from fleeing country, they were desperate to offload an activist from the plane only to be rapped by Delhi HC. He picked six faults with the amendments suggested in the bill.

On the contrary, BJP MP Satya Pal Singh said the government will protect the human rights. In the upcoming days, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will introduce the Banning of Unregulated Deposit Schemes Bill, 2019 that provides a comprehensive mechanism to protect the interest of depositors.

The NRC is being updated under the monitoring of the Supreme Court in Assam and July 31 has been set as a deadline for final publication of the registered data.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App