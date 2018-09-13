The Indian-origin US couple, who are facing child abuse and child neglect charge in the US, have been granted bail by a local court on Thursday. On Wednesday, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj expressed her willingness to help the distressed couple after NewsX highlighted their plight.

Their bail amount has been reduced to $15K from $200K and the couple will come out of Paul Rein Detention Facility on Friday. However, they won’t be allowed to meet the kids and will be let out with a wearable tracker device.

Prakash Settu (baby’s father) was kept at Paul Rein Detention Facility, 2421 NW 16 Street, Pompano Beach, FL 33069.

Florida’s Children’s Protective Services had taken the couple’s children into protective custody in July 2018 and a case was filed against Settu after the couple tried to admit their 6-month-old baby girl at another hospital after the doctors at the first hospital weren’t of much help. One of the baby’s hands were severely swollen and the beleaguered couple took her to the nearest hospital for treatment. Unable to understand the motive behind the parent’s decision to shift the baby to another hospital, officials at the first hospital informed the Children’s Protective Services about the matter.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More