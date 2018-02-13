Concerned about the growing cases of NRI men deserting Indian wives in recent years, the Central government has proposed a change in the law after which the property of offenders and his relatives in these cases will be seized. Currently, the attachment of property is only done in civil cases to enforce the presence of offender in the court.

Adopting a more strict punishment against the growing crime against Indian wives by Non-Resident Indians, Ministry of Women and Child Development has proposed a change in the law to seize the property of offenders or his relatives. The Ministry came to this proposal after the Ministry of External Affairs received the distress calls from NRI Indian wives between the period of January 1, 2015, and November 30, 2017. Generally, the women face abandonment, harassment, dowry demands, physical abuse and passport seizure. To tackle the matter, Centre decided to hold an inter-ministerial meeting.

The meeting was attended by Minister of External Affairs Sushma Swaraj, Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad and Women and Child Development Minister Maneka Gandhi. As per the reports, an integrated nodal agency will be constituted under the Women and Child Development Ministry, which will be authorised to receive complaints related to the NRI marriages. This is the second step taken by the NDA government to resolve the issues of abandoned wives after being married off with Non-Resident Indians.

Last year, the WCD Minister, Maneka Gandhi said, “From now registration of all marriages will be linked to the women and child development ministry’s website. This will be in place by the end of this month”. Going a step ahead, Centre has also decided to cancel the passports of NRI if the case of abandonment is brought to the notice of courts.

Beside the mandatory registration of NRI marriages by the various Indian states, many Indian states still haven’t done so. To depict the reality into such cases, a non-governmental organisation (NGO) had earlier stated that approximately 25,000 wives of NRI men found deserted only in Punjab in 2007.

Last year, Ministry of Women and Child Development, Ministry of External Affairs and Ministry of Home Affairs together decided to launch a web portal to help women abandoned by their NRI husbands abroad. Currently, the attachment of property is only done is civil cases to enforce the presence of offender in the court.