Nripendra Mishra, Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister, expressed his intention to be relieved of his assignment on Friday, reports said. Prime Minister Modi has requested Mishar to continue for two weeks. The PM has also appointed P K Sinha (retired IAS officer) as Officer on Special Duty in the PMO. On May 28 2014, Misra was appointed as the Principal Secretary to PM after Narendra Modi became prime minister of the country.

Nripendra Mishra, who was born in 1945, is a 1967 batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer from the Uttar Pradesh cadre. He had obtained his Masters in Public Administration degree from the John F Kennedy School of Government at Harvard University. Misra is also an MA from the Allahabad University, Uttar Pradesh.

From March 2006 to March 2009, for a period of 10 years, Mishra was the Chairman of Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI). It was during his era, the 2G spectrum auction had taken place despite the TRAI’s resistance.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had handpicked Mishra for his reputation as a resolute bureaucrat, an able administrator and for his capabilities to take firm decisions in the hours of crisis. Prior to his appointment as the Principal Secretary to the PM, the NDA chiefs had appreciated a blueprint submitted by him for the restructuring of the governmental machinery in the NDA regime.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App