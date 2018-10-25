National Security Advisor Ajit Doval on Thursday said that India needs a stable and decisive government right now if it wants to become 3rd largest economy by 2030. Speaking at Sardar Patel Memorial lecture, NSA Doval said that rule of law is extremely important highlighting, India is not governed by people's representative but by the laws made by them. Doval gave the example of how China's Alibaba and others have become big companies and how much the Chinese government has supported them.

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval on Thursday said India needs a stable and decisive government for the next 10 years because weak coalitions will be bad for the country. Speaking at Sardar Patel Memorial lecture, NSA Doval said that rule of law is extremely important, highlighting that India is not governed by people’s representative but by the laws made by them. However, Doval warned that populist measures shouldn’t take precedence over national requirements. It is a temptation that somebody takes the thing or somebody refrains himself or herself from doing the thing which are in the national interest, but probably for a short time they may cause some pain to the people, Doval said.

India will become the third largest economy in the world by 2030. If we have to become a major power, then our economy has to be big as it has to be globally competitive and that dream can be fulfilled when it is technologically ahead, he said. He further added that in 1970, India was way ahead than China; in 2010, China emerged as a bigger economy than India. However, India is on a threshold of a great journey today and in the rise of India, lies the vested interests of the world because India’s pluralistic values mean a lot to the world.

Doval gave the example of how China’s Alibaba and others have become big companies and how much the Chinese government has supported them. He expressed hope that Indian private sector companies should perform and promote Indian strategic interest like the Chinese companies do today.

Speaking on India’s strategic assets, Doval termed the Narendra Modi-led NDA government’s digitization initiative big game changer but warned that false narratives can lead to tensions. He said that all defence hardware must be 100% transfer of technology.

