NSA Ajit Doval holds talks with US counterpart John Bolton:

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval on Tuesday held talks with the US counterpart John Bolton and discussed the current Indo-Pak relations with him.

In the discussion, Doval provided proof of Islamabad’s using of the US made F-16 fighter jets in the violation of Indian airspace on February 27.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More