NSA Ajit Doval said the ending of restrictions in Jammu and Kashmir totally depends on Pakistan’s behaviour. He said the government also took former Jammu and Kashmir CMs Mehbooba Mufti and Omar Abdullah in custody to avoid any mishap.

The National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval who has been monitoring the situation in Jammu and Kashmir very closely on Saturday said the lifting of restrictions in the valley depends on Pakistan’s behaviour. The statement from NSA came a day after the US State Department tried to intervene in India’s internal matter in the name of human rights and expressed its concern over the widespread detentions and restrictions. In reply to it, NSA Doval said that India wants peace in Jammu and Kashmir and curb of restrictions in the newly formed union territory totally depends on how Pakistan behaves. He said the neighbouring country has been trying to disturb the peace and provoke people of the valley against their own country.

India would like to end all restrictions but it totally depends on Pakistan’s behaviour. It is a stimulant-and-response situation with the stimulant coming from Pakistan to create provocations, unrest, intimidate and threaten, said NSA.

NSA Doval, who was addressing the media for the first time after the abrogation of Article 370 and refabrication of Jammu and Kashmir, said public safety and law and order are the foremost priorities for the government. He added the situation in Jammu and Kashmir is improving and after spending more than 2 weeks in between the Kashmiris he has observed that most of the people are in support of government’s decision and happy with the scrapping for Article 370.

Answering to a question related to detentions of former Chief Ministers Mehbooba Mufti, Omar Abdullah and other leaders of J&K, Doval said the government took them in custody to just to avoid any mishap. They have not even charged with any criminal offence and are doing well. At this crucial time, the government cannot allow local leaders to address public gatherings as such a situation can be used by militants.

He asserted that Jammu and Kashmir top leaders were not accountable to people over the decades, and now elected sarpanches and small leaders have gained popularity.

