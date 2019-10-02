NSA Ajit Doval: According to t reports, both the NSA and the MBS also discuss bilateral issues between the two countries. The meeting comes on the day when the whole country is celebrating Gandhi Jayanti -- the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

NSA Ajit Doval: Days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Pakistani counterpart Imran addressed the 74th session of United Nationals General Assembly (UNGA), National Security Advisor Ajit Doval on Wednesday met with Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman. Doval met MBS in Riyadh and countered Pakistan’s narrative on Kashmir.

The one-on-one meeting lasted for two hours. The MBS has expressed an understanding of the BJP-led NDA government’s August 5 move and subsequent actions in Jammu and Kashmir. According to t reports, both the NSA and the MBS also discussed bilateral issues between the two countries. The meeting comes on the day when the whole country is celebrating Gandhi Jayanti — the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

Doval will also leave for the United Arab Emirates to meet top leaders. Saudi Arabia and the UAE are the countries that are close to India and have supported India’s stand on Kashmir that it was a bilateral issue. The relation is so close that both the Islamic countries had given PM Modi their highest civilian honors.

Before the UNGA session in New York, Pakistan PM Khan had met the MBS in Saudi Arabia. The Crown Prince even gave Khan a private jet to travel to the United States. Otherwise, he was scheduled to use a commercial flight. Despite trying his best, Khan’s efforts went futile as Saudi Arabia did not mention Kashmir in the UNGA speech and the UAE followed the suit.

Though Pakistan got the support of Turkey, Malaysia and its all-weather ally China, it failed to get the support what the country had hoped. In his maiden UNGA address, Khan’s speech was linked to Kashmir. He leveled serious allegation of human rights abuses against India. He also warned the United Nations that nuclear war could erupt anytime if the Kashmir issue was not resolved.

India in its right to reply remembered Pakistan that it had no moral authority to talk about Kashmiris since thecountry was persecuting and suppressing its minorities. MAE First Secretary Vidisha Maitra said that Pakistan was home to dozens of UN-designated terrorists.

