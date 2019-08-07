A day after Lok Sabha stamped the Jammu and Kashmir reorganization bill, National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval on Wednesday went to the Valley to review security arrangements and law and order situation. Reports say Doval went to many areas Shopian, J&K. He met with the locals and talked to them about latest developments. A video which doing round the internet shows, Doval had lunch with Kashmiris and interacted with locals. As per the video, everythings was normal in the Shopian district and were happy with governments decision.

Ajit Doval also met with the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) cadets and addressed them.

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval having lunch with Kashmiri locals in Shopian area of South Kashmir Posted by Daily Excelsior on Wednesday, 7 August 2019

In the 30 second clip, NSA Doval was donning a black color jacket, blue shirt and a grey pant and was sitting on the corner of a street with a plat of food in hand. He was surrounded by 2-3 men who were wearing kurta pajama and having chit-chat with the national security advisor.

A day ago, Lok Sabha had passed the Jammu and Kashmir reorganisation bill with support of 370 MP, while 70 voted against it. The bill was presented by Union Home Minister Amit Shah to make Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh different regions. Jammu and Kashmir will be now a union territory with assembly like Delhi and Ladkah will be a UT without assembly like Chandigarh.

Later the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had lauded Member of the Parliament, in a tweet, for voting and passing the bill to ensure peace, progress, development and a bright future for people of Jammu and Kashmir.

