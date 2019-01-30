NSC chairperson PC Mohanan and JV Meenakshi tender their resignations, says commission sidelined them: Presently, after the resignation of two members, the Commission is left with only two members i.e. chief statistician Pravin Srivastava and plan body NITI Aayog's, Amitabh Kant. Speaking on the resignation of two members of National Statistical Commission, senior Congress leader P Chidambaram said after the CBI and the RBI one more institution of the country has died owing to government's negligence.

The National Sample Survey Office's Periodic Labour Force had prepared a report on employment and unemployment data for 2017-18 which the Commission had passed in December, however, the report is yet to be released

NSC chairperson PC Mohanan and JV Meenakshi tender their resignations, say commission sidelined them: Over disagreements with the government, PC Mohanan, acting chief of the National Statistical Commission (NSC), resigned from his post. JV Meenakshi, another member of the NSC, also tendered her resignation for being sidelined by the commission. Citing concerns over delay on the release of jobs related data, Mohanan said he felt sidelined and that his suggestions were not taken into consideration. Both Mohanan and Meenakshi were the only non-government members of the autonomous body. Presently, after the resignation of two members, the Commission is left with only two members i.e. NitiAayog CEO Amitabh Kant, who serves as an ex-officio member, and Chief Statistician of India Pravin Srivastava.

On his resignation, Mohanan said that the Commission didn’t take him seriously and hence it failed to discharge its duty as it was supposed to. The NSC, being the topmost body for all statistics in the country, has failed in serving its purpose. Mohanan further said that delay in publication of data related to jobs was another reason for his resignation from the Commission. The National Sample Survey Office’s Periodic Labour Force had prepared a report on employment and unemployment data for 2017-18 which the Commission had passed in December, however, the report is yet to be released.

Congress leader P Chidambaram questioned the resignation of Statistics Body chief and said that resignation of the NSC chief has resulted in the death of another esteemed institution. In November last year, the NITI Aayog had announced back series data or revised GDP data under the previous Congress-led UPA rule. The resignations have brought into limelight the controversies that the centre has faced amid opposition allegations of data manipulation on unemployment and Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More