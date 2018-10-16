NSUI president Fairoz Khan resigns: The president of NSUI, Fairoz Khan has resigned from his post. Khan's resignations was accepted by Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday. Reports suggest that soon after the sexual harassment charges surfaced, Congress had called in for an internal probe.

Fairoz Khan, the president of National Students’ Union of India (NSUI), resigned from the presidential post soon after he was accused of sexual harassment. As per reports, the Fairoz Khan had tendered his resignation to Congress president rahul gandhi, who reportedly accepted his resignation. Fairoz khan who hails from Jammu and Kashmir had reportedly tendered his resignation on Monday. Reports suggest that soon after the sexual harassment charges surfaced, Congress had called in for an internal probe. The action was taken on the panel report that was submitted on Friday.

Reports suggest that the Congress had called in for a an internal probe following the sexual harassment allegations. fairoz khan was accused by an NSUI office bearer from Chhattisgarh in June. the woman stated that fairoz had sexually harassed her. After the woman filed a police complaint against Fairoz Khan, Congress initiated an internal probe.

Reports suggest that the committee that was formed to probe the allegations comprised of party’s national media panelist Ragini Nayak, All India Mahila Congress president Sushmita Dev and Lok Sabha member Deepender Hooda.

As per a report by Hindustan Times, the woman accused Fairoz Khan of sexually harassing young women. She claimed that Khan used to harass young women when they came for appointment in NSUI.

Commenting on the matter, a party functionary told the leading daily the Congress party will be examining the panel report and will later take action if Fairoz Khan should continue with his post or not.

The following development surfaces at the time when a union Minister, MJ Akbar has been accused by at least 10 women journalist of sexually harassing them while he was a news editor.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More