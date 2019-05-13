NTA JEE Main paper 2 results 2019: The results for the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Main paper 2 (Architecture) will be declared on Wednesday, May 15, 2019. Candidates can check their result by visiting the official website, jeemains.nic.in.

NTA JEE Main paper 2 results 2019: The National Testing Agency or popularly known as the NTA is going to announce the results of the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Main paper 2 (Architecture) on Wednesday, May 15, 2019. All the candidates who have appeared for the exam can check and download their result by visiting the official website of the Joined Entrance Exam, jeemain.nic.in. As per the JEE Main time table which is available at the official website, the results for the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Main paper 2 (Architecture) results will be announced on Wednesday, May 15, 2019. In the current year, a total number of 1.64 lakh candidates appeared in the examination that was held on April 8, 2019.

Steps to check the NTA JEE Main paper 2 results 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website, jeemain.nic.in.

Step 2: Tap the link saying download result link present on the homepage.

Step 3: Enter the registration number or the roll number.

Step 4: Tap the submit button.

Step 5: Your result will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Download the result.

Step 7: Take a print out of the result and keep a copy of it with you for future reference.

The result for the JEE Main examination was earlier announced on April 30, 2019. A total number of 24 candidates successfully secured 100 percentile score in the April attempt. JEE Main score is applicable for seeking admissions in NITs, CFTIs, IITs and even the private engineering and architecture courses. A cut-off will also be issued for the candidates to clearly pass the JEE Advanced exam which is an entrance gateway for getting admissions to the Indian Institute of Technology (IITs).

About JEE:

JEE is basically an engineering entrance exam which is conducted for admission to various colleges in India. The JEE exam is based on the objective pattern. In addition to the IITs, NITs and CFTIs, institutes like the Indian Institutes of Science Education and Research (IISERs), Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Petroleum Technology, and the Indian Institute of Science give admissions to the students on the basis of their JEE scores.

