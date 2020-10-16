NTA NEET 2020: NTA has released the NEET 2020 result at ntaneet.nic. Here's how to check result on the mobile phone and all other details.

National Testing Agency or the NTA has released the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2020 result on their official website. Students may head to nta.ac.in or ntaneet.nic.in to check their scores now.

How to check NEET 2020 Result on mobile phones:

Go to NTA’s official website in your mobile browser, nta.ac.in or ntaneet.nic.in. On the homepage, click on the link that reads View NEET-UG 2020 Result. Enter your Login credentials, Roll Number, DOB and other details. Click on Submit button. Your result will be displayed before you. Download/screenshot your result for future reference.

How to check NEET 2020 results:

Visit the official website of the National Testing Agency (NTA), nta.ac.in or ntaneet.nic.in. Click on the link that directs you to NEET 2020 Results. Key in your Login credentials that include your Roll Number and other details. Submit your details. Your scorecard will appear before you on your screen. Print/Download your NEET 2020 result for future reference

Top ten medical colleges in India based on NIRF 2020 Ranking:All

India Institute Of Medical Sciences, New Delhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh Christian Medical College, Vellore (CMC Vellore) National Institute of Mental Health & Neuro Sciences, Bangalore Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences, Lucknow Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, Coimbatore Jawaharlal Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education & Research, Puducherry Kasturba Medical College, Manipal King George`s Medical University, Lucknow

