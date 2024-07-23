NTA NEET UG Controversy: Verdict out! – Dharmendra Pradhan Says 'Truth Has Prevailed'

The Supreme Court today rejected a request to cancel and retest the NEET UG 2024 exam. The Chief Justice said there was no evidence of widespread cheating or other issues with the exam.

On Tuesday, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) told the Supreme Court that the NEET-UG paper leak happened at a center in Hazaribagh. A CBI officer reported that some equipment used by the gang was burned, and other pieces were recovered yesterday and will now be investigated.