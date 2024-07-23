NTA NEET UG Controversy: Verdict out! – Dharmendra Pradhan Says 'Truth Has Prevailed'

On Tuesday, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) told the Supreme Court that the NEET-UG paper leak happened at a center in Hazaribagh. A CBI officer reported that some equipment used by the gang was burned, and other pieces were recovered yesterday and will now be investigated.

Union Education Minister, Dharmendra Pradhan’s Statement –

“Today’s verdict on NEET-UG will put speculations to rest and provide relief to lakhs of hard working and honest students. Grateful to Hon’ble Supreme Court for the landmark verdict that upholds the interest of students. The judgement will open the eyes of those who rubbished the Indian examination system and grabbed this opportunity for vested interests, scoring political brownies and stoking “civil unrest and anarchy”. Shri
should apologise for playing with the sentiments of lakhs of students and their parents as well as for trying to gain political mileage out of it.”

