NTSE final result 2019 announced: NTSE 2019 result for stage 2 of the examination has been declared by the National Council of Education Research & Training on its official website ncert.nic.in. The NTSE Stage 2 result has been announced in the form of the merit list for different category of students.

Additionally, NTSE Result 2019 and the category-wise merit list will be announced by the NCERT. NCERT has also declared the cut-offs for the NTSE Stage 2 Exam 2019. NCERT held the NTSE stage 2 examination 2019 on June 16, 2019.

Students can login to check their NTSE result 2019. Below are the steps which are mentioned below can know their NTSE result 2019:

Step 1: Go to the official website of the NCERT ncert.nic.in.

Step 2: On the left-hand sidebar, click on Talent Search [NTSE].

Step 3: A new page will be displayed. Now click on other details from the right-hand side of the screen.

Step 4: Scroll down and click on the NTSE 2019 stage 2 result link. A Pdf will be opened on screen containing the link to the login window.

Step 5: Now enter your roll number, date of birth, and security code. Then, click on – Submit button.

Step 6: The NTSE Stage 2 result will appear on the screen. Save the NTSE Stage 2 Scorecard as PDF for future reference.

As per the official release, around 2,130 students have passed the NTSE Exam 2019 and have made it to the final merit list under various categories. Now the candidates will be able to seek National Talent Search scholarship. Specifically for the year 2019, the NTSE scholarships are on offer was raised from Rs 1000 to Rs 2000.

Candidates who have made it to the merit list will receive a monthly scholarship of Rs 1250 per month at a higher secondary level.

Similarly, for graduate and postgraduate level candidates, students will be awarded a scholarship amount of Rs 2000 per month. While the scholarship amount for the selected candidates will be in line with the UGC norms.

