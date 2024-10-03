Home
Thursday, October 3, 2024
Nuh Rally: Rahul Gandhi Accuses BJP-RSS Of Constitutional Erosion

Addressing a public rally in Nuh, Congress leader and Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Thursday blamed the BJP government for destroying the Constitution of India. In the rally, he also stated that the objective of the ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ was to spread love and unity and dismantle the ‘Nafrat ka bazaar.’

“…We took out a yatra from Kashmir to Kanyakumari, and wherever the BJP opened ‘nafrat ka bazaar,’ we opened ‘Mohabbat ki dukaan.’ We talk about love and unity; they spread hate and try to break the country… BJP and RSS are destroying the Constitution… Congress is fighting an ideological war. On one side, there is an ideology of destroying the Constitution; on the other side, there is an ideology of the Constitution,” he said.

“BJP and RSS spread hate… We have to eradicate hate… The fight is between love and hate… The small parties contesting elections in Haryana are the A, B, C, and D teams of Haryana. Vote for the Congress party and remove the BJP from power,” he added.

MUST READ: Police Probe Into NTPC Track Explosion In Jharkhand

Rahul Gandhi also raised the issue of unemployment, alleging that PM Modi was waiving off billionaires’ loans but not those of poor farmers.

“I met some youngsters from Haryana in the US; they wanted to share their problems with me. They told me that they came to the US because they cannot get jobs in Haryana. There is unemployment and inflation in Haryana, and we cannot get jobs. They came to the US with a loan of Rs 50 lakh… The BJP government has ruined Haryana… PM Modi cannot explain in his speeches how he has brought Haryana to the top of the unemployment list… PM Modi runs a government of ‘billionaires,'” he stated.

The Congress leader also criticized the smaller parties in the fray in the state, claiming they were the B Team of the BJP.

“Small parties are roaming around in Haryana. They are BJP’s B team. Please do not support them. You should give your vote to the Congress party and work to remove the BJP government,” Rahul Gandhi urged.

Haryana goes to the polls on October 5, and the results of the election will be declared on October 8.

ALSO READ: Manipur: Violence Erupts In Ukhrul, Mob Loots Police Station

