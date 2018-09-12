A video released on 9 September 2018, is doing rounds on the internet wherein a three-and-a-half-year-old nursery student's parents are asking for justice for their daughter who was raped on her school premises on September 2018. The parents, with folded hands, in the video can be seen alleging that their daughter has been subjected to sexual assault since August.

On September 4, when their daughter came back from school, her mother found blood coming out of her private parts.

WHAT IS THE CASE?

After seeing blood coming out from her private parts, her father called the police. The girl was then taken to Bara Hindu Rao Hospital for a medical check-up.

The father has claimed that the police were reluctant in registering a case even after he informed about it. He said instead of investigating the matter, the cops were repeatedly blaming him for the sexual assault as he used to drop and pick the girl from her school.

WHAT ARE THE POLICE SAYING?

“A case has been registered under the Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences Act based on the father’s complaint. We are investigating the matter and everyone, including the girl’s family members and neighbours will be questioned if required,” Deputy Superintendent of Police (North West Delhi) Aslam Khan was quoted by India Today as saying.

WHAT IS THE SCHOOL SAYING?

According to a report in The Indian Express, the school authorities have claimed have handed over all CCTV footage to the police.

