Trinamool MP Nusrat Jahan's killer reply to Mufti Asad Kasmi on Durga puja row: The Trinamool Congress leader said she respects humanity and love more than anything and controversies don't matter to her.

TMC MP Nusrat Jahan’s killer reply to Mufti Asad Kasmi on Durga puja row: TMC MP Nusrat Jahan, who created stir after participating in ‘sindoor khela’ with her husband Nikhil Jain at Chaltabagan Durga Puja Pandal in West Bengal, criticised Itehaad Ulema-e-Hind vice-president Mufti Asad Kasmi for commenting against her religious freedom on Friday. In a blunt reply to Kasmi, Nusrat said she is God’s special child and she is free to celebrate all festivals. The TMC leader also said she respects humanity and love more than anything and controversies don’t matter to her.

On Sunday, October 6, 2019, the Bengali movie actor-turned-politician and Member of Parliament from Basirhat Nusrat Jahan was in firing line of a Muslim cleric for participating in ‘Pushpanjali’ offering rituals of ‘Maha Ashtami’ during Durga Puja celebrations in Kolkata. Condemning her act, Itehaad Ulema-e-Hind vice-president Mufti Asad Kasmi said Nusrat Jahan should change her name and religion because she has brought a bad name to Islam. a Muslim never bows before any Hindu deity other than Allah and her act of offering prayers before Goddess Durga is against the basic tenets of Islam, he added. The cleric also said Nusrat Jahan is insulting Islam as she got married to a non-Muslim and is not practising the religion anymore.

However, condemning the cleric’s statement, Nusrat Jahan yesterday made it clear that she offered prayers to Goddess Durga to promote religious harmony. Nusrat’s husband Nikhil Jain also came forward in her support and said his visit to a Puja pandal is a positive message for India and people from all walks of life should welcome her decision.

The issue stirred a hornet’s nest in West Bengal as well as in the national politics. Launching a scathing attack on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Union Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Debasree Chaudhuri criticised the Bengal CM for keeping mum on the issue.

Earlier, Nusrat was in the news after she married Nikhil Jain, a non-Muslim businessman, in June 2019.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App