Nusrat Jahan trolled for wearing sindoor, Trinamool MP retorts: Trinamool Congress MP from Basirhat in West Bengal Nusrat Jahan has again become a victim to online trolling, this time too for her attire. While it was her western dress that attracted trolls last time, it was her traditional Hindu avatar that caught the attention of social media users this time. The social media users slammed Nusret for wearing a white and red sari, with sindoor (vermillion) and chuda (Traditional bangles that women wear after marriage in Hindu tradition) for her swearing-in ceremony that took place on June 25, 2019.

The social media has been continuously targetting Nusrat for donning a traditional Hindu attire in spite of the fact that she was a Muslim, who married businessman Nikhil Jain. Nusrat, on the other hand, retorted saying that people who had been trolling them were just dying for attention. “What we do is ignore them,” Jahan said.

She further added that marrying a Hindu guy wouldn’t mean that she gave up her Muslin identity. She added that she was born a Muslim and would remain so. She also said that there was no harm respecting the rituals of any other religion. Apart from that, Nusrat was also caught headlines for chanting Vande Mataram after an SP MP called it anti-Islamic.

#WATCH: TMC's winning candidate from Basirhat (West Bengal), Nusrat Jahan takes oath as a member of Lok Sabha today.

Nusrat Jahan Chants Vande Mataram While Taking Oath After SP MP Refused The Same By Calling It Anti-Islam

It's really tragic to see such blatant attacks on Member of Parliament Nusrat Jahan Jain by some people. Isn't she also an example of inclusive India?

Why can't her marriage be a bright example of secular India?

Why troll her like this?

Why? pic.twitter.com/P8ey3EgD36 — Sᴏᴜᴍʏᴀᴅɪᴘᴛᴀ (@Soumyadipta) June 25, 2019

Nusrat married Jain on June 19 at Bodrum city in Turkey. She was also attacked for skipping her oath before the session. Apart from Nusrat, another TMC MP Mimi Chakraborty was trolled for wearing western outfits and taking selfies on the first day of the parliament.

