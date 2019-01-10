The National Commission for Women (NWC) on Thursday issued a notice to Congress chief Rahul Gandhi for his recent remarks on Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. Within hours of the remarks, NWC chairperson Rekha Sharma had come out saying, "Nirmala Sitharaman is the defence minister of India. We did not expect such statements by the president of a party which gave India its first and only female PM."

The National Commission for Women (NWC) on Thursday issued a notice to Congress chief Rahul Gandhi for his recent remarks on Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. NWC chairperson Rekha Sharma on Wednesday had termed Rahul Gandhi’s comment as misogynistic adding that the Congress scion should clarify on what grounds he made such remarks against Nirmala Sitharaman.

Rahul Gandhi while addressing a rally at Jaipur had said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi got a woman to defend him in Parliament on Rafale fighter jet deal. “The watchman with a 56-inch chest ran away and told a mahila, Sitharaman ji, defend me. I won’t be able to defend myself, defend me. For two and a half hours, the mahila could not defend him. I had asked a straight question – answer yes or no – but she couldn’t answer,” Rahul Gandhi was quoted by ANI as saying.

Within hours of the remarks, NWC chairperson Rekha Sharma had come out saying, “Nirmala Sitharaman is the defence minister of India… we did not expect such statements by the president of a party which gave India its first and only female PM. What did Gandhi mean when he said ‘be a man’?”

On the other hand, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while addressing a rally in Agra, also launched an attack over the remarks saying, “Our defence minister shut the opposition leaders in Parliament and exposed all their lies, so they have resorted to insulting her now. This is an insult to the women in the country.”

BJP President Amit Shah took to Twitter to slam Congress scion saying, “Defence Minister @nsitharaman’s outstanding speech in Parliament has silenced the opposition. Unable to counter her on facts, they’re resorting to misogyny. They owe an apology to India’s Nari Shakti.”

