The National Commission for Women (NCW) has written a letter to the Union Human Resource Development (HRD) Minister Prakash Javadekar asking them to consider installation of sanitary napkin vending machines and incinerators within the boundaries of the educational institutions in the country. According to reports in a leading daily, an official from the NWC said that the commission in its letter to the Union HRD minister has mentioned the fact that about 23% of the female students miss school or drop out from school because of the non-availability of hygienic sanitary products in the educational institutions.

The official further highlighted that due to the lack of minimum standards of hygienic facilities of sanitation in educational institutions, female students faces the most difficulties, especially during their menstrual periods. The letter also requested the installation of eco-friendly incinerators in all educational institutions in the country. Moreover, to curb the number of female adolescents dropout from educational institutions, the union government has been focusing on executing the idea instilled by the Central Advisory Board of Education (CABE) sub-committee of having sanitary napkins vending machines installed in the premises of educational institutions.

The commission wrote the letter on the occasion of World Menstrual Hygiene Day which is a global campaign to promote menstrual hygiene management and break the social taboos behind menstruation. Reports say that Pune Municipal Corporation has recently decided to provide free sanitary napkins to female students in municipal schools which is reportedly going to benefit more than 23,000 students.

