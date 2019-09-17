In Uttar Pradesh a terrible incident happened, an OBC family burnt alive a young man from the Dalit family because he was in a relationship with the woman of their family.

It has been reported that the Dalit man in Uttar Pradesh was killed, he was killed by the family of OBC woman. Additional Superintendent Of Police, who was appointed in the east, Gyananjay Singh said that the man named Monu Kumar belonged to Dalit family, his mother was ill since long and a few days back she got hospitalized in Lukhnow.

Monu comes to the village for some work as his father asked him to go there and bring the required things from home, there he met the OBC woman named Shivani. Monu and Shivani were in a relationship and were caught together by Shivani’s family. Shivani used to stay with his uncle and aunt in the village Hardoi. The OBC family then took Monu to Charpoy and tied him there, after that they crossed all the limits and poured petrol over him, they burnt the young man alive.

After that, he had been taken to the hospital but he was dead while taken to hospital. After the incident happend Monu’s family reported to the police. Although two of them are absconded rest others were arrested by the police including the girl Shivani.

As per the police statement, Satyam Singh and Shikhar Singh were the two, who had been run away under the nose of the police. Other than that police arrested 5 members including the Aunt and Uncle of Shivani, two other villagers and Shivani itself. The culprits were arrested under several sections.

the OBC family have been charged under IPC sections 506 which means criminal intimidation, 302 applicable for murder, 504 that is applicable for intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace, 147 stands for rioting, and other relevant sections of the SC/ST Act that were made for Prevention of Atrocities, said Shailendra Singh, Station House Officer of Kotwali Police Station in Hardoi.

