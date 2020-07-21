Deputy Chief Minister Shankar Narayana, R&B Minister , MLC Janga Krishna Murthy, MLA Jogi Ramesh, MLA Srinivasa Venu Gopala Krishna and MLA Burra Madhusudan Yadav said it was a golden age for OBCs, who got 50% of Cabinet posts, nominated posts and 50% of posts for women.

OBC leaders including Ministers, MLAs and MLCs praised the Chief Minister for the unique decision to ameliorate their lot on Monday to finalise the process for setting up of 52 corporations (24 earlier corporations, and 28 new ones ) for BCs.

Speaking on the occasion, Deputy Chief Minister Shankar Narayana, R&B Minister , MLC Janga Krishna Murthy, MLA Jogi Ramesh, MLA Srinivasa Venu Gopala Krishna and MLA Burra Madhusudan Yadav said it was a golden age for OBCs who got 50% of Cabinet posts, nominated posts and 50% of posts for women.

Minister Shankar Narayana said it was a humane gesture on the part of the Chief Minister to give all castes exceeding 30,000 population a corporation of their own. Earlier, N Chandrababu Naidu had betrayed the OBCs by by just claiming that he was for OBC welfare and ignoring them in reality. Not a single BC benefited under his regime, he said.

He said Jagan Mohan Reddy was a saviour of the OBCs and can be equated to Mahatma Phule and BR Ambedkar as far as welfare government is concerned and added that OBCs were used by Naidu for his political ends.

Later, Dharmana Krishna Das said it was during the Praja Sankalpa Padayatra, a marathon walk, that Jagan Mohan Reddy took up that he realised the misery being faced by the OBCs and chalked out an action plan to bring about justice to them. He recognised that OBCs are the backbone of society and thus made clear-cut plans for their emancipation.

MLA Jogi Ramesh said it was a curse earlier to be a BC but now it has proved to be a boon under the Chief Minister. He said Skill Development Corporations were started for the uplift of the weaker sections. He said even a fisherman and a toddytapper was given a high pedestal of an MP post by Jagan Mohan Reddy and said the OBCs have a pride of place under his rule.

