Delhi motorists may have to pay Rs 20,000 for violating the odd-even scheme, the initiative taken by the Delhi government. The scheme will be implemented from November 4 and will be continued till November 15.

Delhites who will be found violating the odd-even vehicle rotation scheme may have to pay a massive fine of Rs 20,000, according to the amended Motor Vehicles Act.

The odd-even scheme involves plying the vehicles alternately according to the last odd or even digit of their registrations number. The Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government will implement the scheme from November 4 and will end it on November 15. The initiative will be taken to curb the excessive pollution in the capital.

The Delhi government had introduced the odd-even scheme twice (January and April 2016) in the past. The Kejriwal government had imposed the scheme with a penalty of Rs 2,000 on the violators.

According to reports, the Delhi government yet to notify the final amount of traffic penalties under the new MV Act. However, As per Section 115 of the MV Act, violating the odd-even rule is a traffic violation for which the motorist may have to pay Rs 20,000. In the amended MV Act the penalty for the traffic violation has been increased from Rs 2,000 to Rs 20,000. The new MV Act has been imposed from September 1, 2019.

The revised penalty for the violation of this provision is stated in Clause 194 of the Act. On September 13, the Delhi government had announced the reactivation of the odd-even scheme for the third time in the state, citing the seven-point action plan planned to fight the air pollution in the winter.

The opposition called the initiative by the Kejriwal government an election stunt and drama. Union Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari has said the odd-even scheme is completely unnecessary.

