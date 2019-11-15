BJP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Vijay Goel staged a protest against Arvind Kejriwal government’s odd-even scheme on Thursday. The BJP leader said the national capital has remained as a gas chamber despite the implementation of the scheme.

Notably, Goel had violated the rule last week and penalised Rs 4,000 as per the scheme. Goel on Thursday along with his supporters staged a protest in Delhi carrying placards that read- Pradushan Ki Jimmedar Kejriwal Sarkar, odd even hai bekar (Kejriwal government is responsible for the pollution, odd-even is of no use), at the ITO area.

Gole said despite the implementation of the odd-even scheme, Delhi has turned into a gas chamber. He questioned who it is now Arvind Kejriwal is going to blame as there is no stubble burning and the post-Diwali effect also went away.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal slammed on Wednesday the governments of neighboring states like Punjab and Haryana for not complying the Supreme Court orders of preventing the stubble burning.

Kejriwal stated that stubble burning hasn’t stopped in Punjab and Haryana yet, as there are some fresh reports where it is clearly stated that the practice is still going on in both Punjab and Haryana. He added it is highly disappointing that the states aren’t obeying the orders of the top court. People of Delhi are suffering for this carelessness, said the Chief Minister of Delhi.

BJP leader Vijay Goel said he is not against the odd even rule but he is against how Kejriwal govt using the campaign as their political mileage ahead of the assembly elections. The odd even scheme has come into effect from November 4 in the national capital.

