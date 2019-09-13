Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal says odd-even scheme to be implemented post-Diwali from November 4 to 15: This is for the third time that Delhi is going to witness the implementation of Odd-Even vehicle scheme. The scheme says vehicles with odd and even number licence plates will be allowed to ply on roads alternate days.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal says odd-even scheme to be implemented post-Diwali from November 4 to 15: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said the Odd-Even vehicle scheme will be implemented in the capital city for the third time from November 4 to 15, 2019. Addressing a press conference in New Delhi, the Delhi chief minister said the scheme will be implemented to combat pollution.

The decision came a day after Arvind Kejriwal met a team of experts on Thursday and discussed with them ways to contain winter-time pollution in the NCR region. The experts suggested several ways to curb pollution in Delhi including pollution masks for citizens and implementation of Odd-Even vehicle scheme. The Odd-Even vehicle scheme says vehicles with odd and even number licence plates will be allowed to ply on roads alternate days.

The Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government is more than happy to implement the scheme after Energy Policy Institute at University of Chicago, India (EPIC) executive director Dr Ken Lee said that the January 2016 pilot scheme “reduced particulate air pollution concentrations by 14 to 16 per cent”. Apart from that, Dr Ken Lee also said that the scheme was perhaps best suited as an emergency response to spiking winter pollution in the long run.

Reports said Kejriwal had said that pollution in Delhi came down to 25 per cent which is the lowest in last three years with particulate matter (PM 2.5) levels falling from 154 in 2012-14 to 115 in 2016-18. He also expressed his happiness as the number of severe-plus pollution days came down from 20-40 days in the winter of 2012-14 to under 15 days during 2016-18.

