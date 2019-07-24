England got all out for 85 runs against Ireland in Lord's Test on Wednesday. Irish pacer Tim Murtagh dismantled the English side and picked up 5 wickets for only 13 runs.

England, winners of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, collapsed to 85 all out in the lone Test match against Ireland on Wednesday. Irish pacer Tim Murtagh wreaked havoc, dismantling the English batting line-up and picking up 5 wickets for only 13 runs. In his respective 9 overs, Murtagh bowled 2 maidens and his economy rate was 1.44 per over.

Of the 11 players, 8 English batsmen could not cross single digits, including 3 ducks. The English players were in so much of a hurry that they got all-out before lunch on Day 1.

Murtagh, Middlesex star, became a hero for his side national today at the home of cricket, the Lord’s, and powered his side to take the first lead over England. The 37-year-old cricketer clinched the title of first Irish bowler to take a five-wicket haul in a Test inning.

END OF INNINGS 😳 England are 85 all out at lunch. What a stunning bowling performance by @irelandcricket during this historic Test 👏#LoveLords | #ENGvIRE pic.twitter.com/nOXlnckSIC — Lord's Cricket Ground (@HomeOfCricket) July 24, 2019

For the English side, Joe Denly was the highest score who collected 23 runs off 28 balls with the help of 4 boundaries. Team’s poor performance is likely to become a reason for worry for England as they are scheduled to play the Ashes next week. Since the last 3 years, this was the third occasion when England lost all 10 wickets in a session. Today’s score also became the 3rd lowest score for the hosts. In 1997, England was all out for 77 by Australia at the same ground and in January this year, the team was wrapped up for 77 runs against West Indies at Barbados.

