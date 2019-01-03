Odisha: At least 9 people were killed and several others missing after a boat carrying picnickers capsized in Mahanadi river in Odisha's Kendrapara on Wednesday evening, news agency ANI said. The bodies of all deceased have been recovered. Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has expressed his grief over the loss of lives in the tragic incident.

Odisha: At least 9 people were killed and several others missing after a boat carrying picnickers capsized in Mahanadi river in Odisha’s Kendrapara on Wednesday evening, news agency ANI said. The bodies of all deceased have been recovered. Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has expressed his grief over the loss of lives in the tragic incident. He announced an ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh for the kin of each deceased. The chief minister directed concerned authorities to provide free treatment to the injured. This is a developing story. More details are awaited.

Kendrapara boat capsize: The death toll in the boat capsize incident in Mahanadi river near Nipania in Kendrapara has reached nine after eight more bodies were recovered late last night. #Odisha — ANI (@ANI) January 3, 2019

