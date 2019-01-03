Odisha: At least 9 people were killed and several others missing after a boat carrying picnickers capsized in Mahanadi river in Odisha’s Kendrapara on Wednesday evening, news agency ANI said. The bodies of all deceased have been recovered. Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has expressed his grief over the loss of lives in the tragic incident. He announced an ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh for the kin of each deceased. The chief minister directed concerned authorities to provide free treatment to the injured. This is a developing story. More details are awaited.
