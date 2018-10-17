Odisha accident: At least 10 people including four women were killed when a car they were travelling in collided with a truck in Nuapada district of Odisha. The accident took place on NH 353 near Silda Nala in the wee hours of Wednesday, reports said

Odisha accident: At least 10 people including four women were killed when a car they were travelling in collided with a truck in Nuapada district of Odisha. The accident took place on NH 353 near Silda Nala in the wee hours of Wednesday, reports said. The pilgrims were on their way back in a Bolero car after offering prayers at the Vaishno Devi temple in Komna block of Nuapada, about 450 km from the state capital Bhubaneshwar. The intensity of the collision was so severe that all ten people died on the spot, a senior police official said.

The driver of the truck fled the spot after the incident. A case has been registered against the driver under Motor Vehicles Act and other relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code. A probe is on. The bodies have been sent to the Nuapada district headquarters hospital for post-mortem.

A similar incident was reported from the neighbouring state Chhattisgarh last week where 9 members of a family were killed and three others were injured on October 14 when a car they were travelling in collided with a truck in Rajnandgaon district.

The accident occurred at National Highway 53 around 7:00 am in the morning near Somni, about 70 km from capital Raipur. The collision was so horrific that 7 people died on the spot. All members were returning from Donagarh after paying obeisance at the of Maa Bamleshwari temple.

According to the latest report published by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, a total of 4,64,910 road accidents were reported in the country in 2017 killing over 1.4 lakh people.

