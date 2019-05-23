Odisha Assembly Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates: Counting of votes for the Assembly Elections in Odisha, which witnessed four-phased Legislative Assembly Election in April 2019, are underway. All eyes are on Odisha Chief Minister and Biju Janata Dal (BJD) Naveen Patnaik who seeks 5th term while the Dharmendra Pradhan-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is trying to make inroads in Patnaik’s bastion after the success of Panchayat elections.

BJD, BJP, BSP, CPI(M) and Congress were the key political parties in the fray in the Assembly elections.

