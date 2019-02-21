The demand has to do with a better MSP on paddy and other produce, along with demands for farmers' pension. Both Congress and BJP have pooled in their support to the farmers

Over increasing demands for a better MSP (minimum support price) farmers’ outfit Naba Nirman Krushak Sangathan (NNKS) has called for a 12-hour bandh in the state of Odisha. The protest has to do with a better MSP on paddy and other crops, along with demands for farmers’ pension. Both Congress and BJP have pooled in their support to the farmers.

In its appeal to the farmers, the state government said that the examination process will be affected. Rejecting government’s plea NNKS convenor Akshya Kumar said that vehicle carrying examination-related materials won’t be detained as the protest will be happening during day-time and that materials can be transported after 6 pm.

Commenting on the bandh, Congress chief Niranjan Patnaik said the farmers were the top priority of the party. On the other hand, BJP in a supporting move to farmers said that the farmers should not be curtailed to exercise their right to protest in a democracy.

The NNKS convenor further said they were forced to organise a bandh after the state government failed to fulfil farmers’ demand on various issues, along with MSPs which tops their agenda. While on the other hand, the government had requested the farmers’ union not to organise the bandh considering the 12-hour shutdown will affect students who have their annual high school examination.

