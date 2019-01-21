A coach of the New Delhi-Bhubaneswar Rajdhani Express on Monday caught fire just when it was about to reach the Rourkela railway station. According to reports, it was the B-7 coach of the train where the fire broke out due to a short circuit. However, it was not before excessive smoke started coming out of the coach that it was extinguished.

A coach of the New Delhi-Bhubaneswar Rajdhani Express on Monday caught fire just when it was about to reach the Rourkela railway station. According to reports, it was the B-7 coach of the train where the fire broke out due to a short circuit. However, it was not before excessive smoke started coming out of the coach that it was extinguished.

After the fire and smoke from the coach, already panicked people were fear struck following a hoax that bomb blast took place inside the train.

Reports suggest that passengers noticed smoke around 11:30 AM and they immediately raised an alarm. The technicians and other staff rushed to the spot and train came to a halt near Tilaknagar before Raurkela station. After the fire was doused, the train stopped at Raurkela for inspection.

According to an East Coast Railway official quoted in the Times of India, the short circuit happened after a mouse entered into the panel board. The train finally left the Raurkela station at 2:14PM, running one hour late.

A thorough inspection was done of the same coach after the train reached Bhubaneswar railway station in the evening.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More