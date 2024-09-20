Odisha BJP Leader Supports ‘One Nation, One Election’ Amid Opposition Criticism

BJP leader Sujeet Kumar praised 'One Nation, One Election' as a transformative concept for India, arguing it would enhance governance and reduce disruptions.

BJP leader and former MP Sujeet Kumar on Thursday called the idea of ‘One Nation, One Election’ a wonderful concept, claiming it will bring good governance to the country and reduce disruptions to some extent.

The Need for Good Governance

Speaking on the topic, he stated, “This is a wonderful concept in a country like India where regular elections cause regular disruptions. It will help bring in good governance. I don’t agree with the allegations made by the opposition.”

Addressing Opposition Concerns

Kumar emphasized that the Union Cabinet has approved the concept, despite opposition parties labeling it as anti-democratic and claiming it is not feasible. “I don’t subscribe to what the opposition is alleging. ‘One Nation, One Election’ is a wonderful concept, particularly in a country like India where regular elections cause huge disruption in governance,” he said.

Historical Context of the Concept

He further pointed out that India followed this system until 1967. “From the 1952 elections onward, we had ‘One Nation, One Election.’ But due to several reasons, it was discontinued. It is a very good thing for the country. It will actually help bring in good governance, and I don’t think it is anti-federal at all,” he added.

Constitutional Validity

Kumar also mentioned that the Indian Constitution does not oppose the idea. “If it had been anti-federal, the Constitution would have clearly mentioned that there should not be any ‘One Nation, One Election’ in the country. There is no such mention in the Constitution. So, I think it is good for the country, and I urge all political parties to go beyond party lines and support this,” he stated.

MUST READ: Uttarakhand CM Dhami Advocates For Double-Engine Government In Jammu & Kashmir

BJP’s Performance in Odisha

When asked about the BJP government in Odisha completing 100 days, Kumar rejected criticism from the opposition, especially the BJD. “Most of the promises made in the BJP’s election manifesto have been fulfilled. The government is working day and night, and I am sure this will be one of the best governments in the coming five years,” he said.

Opposition’s Critique

A day after the Union Cabinet approved the ‘One Nation, One Election’ proposal, Congress MP Manish Tewari criticized the plan, calling it more “political” than “constitutional.” He stated that the proposal is riddled with contradictions and would face legal challenges.

Concerns Over Centralism

“The entire ‘One Nation, One Election’ proposal is riddled with contradictions. It has not been thought through; it will not pass muster in a legal challenge and goes against the basic structure of the Constitution as conceptualized by the framers of the Indian Constitution. I think this proposal is more political than constitutional,” Tewari remarked.

Referring to India’s federal structure, Tewari argued that the proposal promotes centralism and undermines decentralization. He questioned whether state governments were consulted and if they were willing to hold local body elections alongside national and assembly elections.

Criticism from Other Parties

AAP leader Sanjay Singh also attacked the BJP, calling it a party of “one nation, one corruption,” and accused them of spreading false propaganda about election costs. Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar opposed the move, claiming it was aimed at weakening regional parties.

Proposal Details

The ‘One Nation, One Election‘ proposal suggests holding simultaneous Lok Sabha, assembly, and local body polls within 100 days. The High-Level Committee, chaired by former President Ram Nath Kovind, submitted its report to President Droupadi Murmu earlier this year after 191 days of consultations.

(WITH INPUTS FROM ANI)

ALSO READ: CM Saini: 126 Historic Decisions For Haryana’s Development In Just 56 Days