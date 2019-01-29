Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik's close aides and Biju Janata Dal MLAs Anatanu Sabyasachi Nayak and Arun Sahoo have been summoned by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection with the ongoing investigations into the multi-crore Seashore chit fund scam

In the Odisha chit fund scam, more than 20 lakh small depositors were duped to the tune of Rs 10,000 crore.

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik’s close aides and Biju Janata Dal MLAs Anatanu Sabyasachi Nayak and Arun Sahoo have been summoned by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection with the ongoing investigations into the multi-crore Seashore chit fund scam. Both the MLAs have been served a notice to appear before the CBI on January 28 and January 29. Several BJD leaders have been linked to the case, back in 2014, Lok Sabha MP Ramachandra Hansdah and MLA Pravat Kumar Tripathy were arrested and after a gap of 3 years, MLA Pravat Ranjan Biswal was arrested in 2017.

Worth mentioning is that in case of Pravat Ranjan Biswal, he was first summoned for questioning like Anatanu Sabyasachi Nayak and Arun Sahoo and then arrested based on the interrogation, giving rise to speculations of something similar in case of these MLAs.

With the general elections and the assembly elections in the state, just around the corner, the arrest of these MLAs could be a major setback for the ruling BJD. The Chit fund scam has been a major embarrassment for the ruling BJD with its several leaders being named in the case.

In the Odisha chit fund scam, more than 20 lakh small depositors were duped to the tune of Rs 10,000 crore. The scam has been part of a poltical slugfest with the BJP, BJD and Congress driving home the issue, whenever required.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More