In a shocking incident being reported from Odisha, a minor girl was abducted by three burglars from her house while her family was asleep and later raped just outside the house in Ganjam District on late Wednesday night, October 31. As per reports, the victim was identified as a 10-year-old, who was kidnapped by three men when they had entered a house with an intention of robbery. The victim, Class 4 student, is said t be undergoing a treatment at MKCG Medical College and Hospital in Odisha.

According to police reports, at least three burglars entered the house located in at Dhoyakana village by breaking the lock of the main door at late night when the family members were asleep. After looting some of the ornaments, the three accused kidnapped the girl and left the house. Later, when the girl woke up, they threatened her with a knife and one of the three accused Odisha men raped her just outside a farmland near her house.

Further disclosing the matter, the investigating police officer PK Mohapatra, Additional SP, said that a complaint stating that a minor girl was raped by three burglars has been registered. He added that the police took immediate action and formed three teams to probe the matter and nab the absconding accused. The officer added that SP Ganjam is leading a team in the rape incident and has reached the spot.

According to a report by PTI, the girl was later rescued and rushed to the hospital for immediate treatment. After the rape incident was highlighted, local MLA Srikant Sahu met the family of the victim and demanded immediate action against the accused. On the other hand, Odisha BJP women’s wing secretary Babita Patra and district Congress working president Deepak Patnaik also met the family and enquired about the condition of the minor girl.

