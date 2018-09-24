A 9-year-old girl was allegedly raped and murdered in Kotagarh area of Odisha’s Kandhamal district, say reports. The incident took place, when the girl, a student of class four, had gone for a bath after returning home from school, ASP UR Das told media. The investigation is underway and police has arrested 1 accused in the matter.

Another incident of rape and murder of a minor was lodged on Sunday, in which, a 9-year-old girl was allegedly raped and killed in Odisha’s Kandhamal district, say reports. Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) UR Das told the reporters that girl the incident took place on Saturday when the girl, a student of class 4, had gone for a bath after returning home from school.

The case has been lodged at the Kotagarh police station by her parents, when the girl did not return home, said police. The minor’s body was found lying half-naked near a bush with a pool of blood by the villagers and several injury marks were spotted on her body, said an investigating officer.

After filing the case, police has sent the body of the deceased for the autopsy test and the investigation is underway.

Meanwhile, police has arrested a 30-year-old man, Gagan Pradhan, in connection with the crime, Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) of Balliguda Nitin Kusalkar said.

